Salman Khan shares glimpse of fans bursting crackers inside a theatre; Here’s what he has to say: WATCH

It is always a great time for Salman Khan fans to see the star on the silver screen. It is not less than a festival for the fans. With the latest release Antim: The Final Truth, fans are so excited to see the star on the silver screen after a long gap that they cannot contain their excitement. The happiness has gone to such a level that fans are bursting crackers inside the theatre. Yes! You heard that right. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor himself has shared a glimpse of this and requested everyone to avoid doing such an act.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan posted a video of a theatre where the crowd is hooting and cheering for Salman Khan as he can be seen on the big screen. Apart from this, there is a certain group of people who can be seen bursting crackers inside the theatre and there are fireworks inside. Sharing this video, Salman wrote, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also features Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana essaying pivotal roles. Although, the film has not been having a great run at the box office.

