Salman Khan shares heartwarming PIC with his 'Tiger' dad Salim Khan on his 88th birthday

Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. Being in the industry for such a long time, the actor enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released, Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, today, his father and veteran film producer and screenwriter, Salim Khan is celebrating his 88th birthday. On the special occasion, the doting son penned a sweet birthday wish for his ‘Tiger’

Salman Khan wishes his father Salim Khan his 88th birthday

Today, on November 24, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan rings on his 88th birthday. Being a loving son, Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a beautiful, heart-warming photo as he penned a sweet birthday wish for his father. In the photo, the father-son duo is seen enjoying quality time together in their garden, seemingly outside the home. The duo was captured in a candid moment.

Sharing the post, the actor referred to his father as the ‘Tiger’ as he wrote, “Happy Birthday My Tiger.’

Have a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers swamped the Tiger 3 actor’s comments section with their heart-warming wishes. A fan wrote, “Tiger with his Godfather” and another fan commented, “Happy Birthday janab Salim Khan Sahab.” A third fan wrote, “Allah bless you Uncle Tiger and lion.”

In addition to this, several fans and followers dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About Salim Khan and Salman Khan's work front

Legendary Salim Khan is accredited for treating audiences with several iconic films. In a long career span, some of his evergreen films include Don, Mr. India, Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewaar, and Sholay amongst others.

Speaking of Salman Khan’s work, the actor is currently enjoying the massive success of his last release, Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra, the film is the third installment in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The film is also the fifth film in the much-loved YRF Spy Universe. The screenplay of the film was written by Shridhar Raghavan.

This time the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages earlier this month on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali.

