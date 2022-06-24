Salman Khan shares Hindi trailer of Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona; Calls it 'truly marvellous'

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars to have graced the Bollywood industry. The superstar has a career spanning more than three decades and enjoys a dedicated fan following. He continues to charm audiences with his swag and has an aura of his own. While he is such a big star, he values his fans and makes it a point to greet them on his birthdays and on Eid apart from other fan interactions that he is a part of. He also tries to support Indian artists by promoting the work of actors and artists from different entertainment industries.

Yesterday, the Dabangg actor shared the Hindi trailer of Kichcha Sudeep’s adventure drama Vikrant Rona, which sees a 28th July 2022 release. As a distributor of the film, Salman Khan didn’t just like the project but also, he has decided to distribute Kichcha’s film in Hindi, through his banner Salman Khan Films. The Kotigobba actor was humbled by the support he got from one of India’s most bankable stars. Apart from Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Dhanush too came up in support of Kichcha and shared the trailer in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil respectively. Vikrant Rona is releasing in 6 different languages that are Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil, which proves how ambitious the makers are about this film.

Have a look at Salman Khan’s post sharing Vikrant Rona’s trailer, HERE.

Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim alongside Aayush Sharma and will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Farhad Samji which is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big names from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release. Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While the script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still on. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad. The actor is aiming to churn around two big films every year henceforth and that is good news for his fans.

