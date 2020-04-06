Salman Khan shares his lockdown story amid COVID 19 crisis & urges fans to stay indoors; Watch VIDEO

Salman Khan has recently shared his own lockdown story on social media thereby urging fans to stay indoors amid the Coronavirus crisis. Check out the video.

has recently shared his lockdown story on social media which is sure to leave many of us stunned. A few days back, there were rumors that the superstar is residing in his farmhouse situated in Panvel and working on the progress of his upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Well, this rumor is not true which will become more evident once you get to know and hear his latest message for all his fans on social media.

The Bharat actor has shared a video on social media in which his nephew Nirvaan Khan is also seen sitting nearby him. Salman says that he and Nirvaan have been stranded in the house for many days post which the latter adds that he hasn’t seen his father Sohail Khan for the past three weeks. The actor also says that he hasn’t seen his own father Salim Khan for a long period. Salman does not stop here mentions his fear regarding Coronavirus.

Check out his tweet below:

The superstar says that the Hindi quote ‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’ does not apply in the current situation as the people who are staying indoors are the ones who are actually safe as of now. He signs off by urging his fans to stay safe and be at home. On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. His next project is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be released next year.

Credits :Twitter

