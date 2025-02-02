Salman Khan shares his two cents on forgiving people in Arhaan Khan’s Dumb Biryani: ‘You can forgive a person once…’

Salman Khan will be gracing the upcoming episode of Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani. In the teaser, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen sharing his two cents on forgiving people. Read on.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Feb 02, 2025  |  11:59 PM IST |  985
Salman Khan talks about forgiveness in nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, says THIS
Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan recently dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode of his podcast Dumb Biryani. In the latest episode, the bhaijaan of Bollywood joins the young gang and gives them advice on life, while talking about forgiveness. In a clip, he can be seen telling them that a person can be forgiven once, twice, thrice and then it’s done. Read on!

A couple of days ago, the teaser of the upcoming episode of Arhaan Khan’s podcast, Dumb Biryani was dropped. In the clip, Salman Khan makes a dashing entry, making his fans excited for what’s coming. While the Tiger 3 actor interacts with his nephew and his friends in the episode, he also talks to them about life and relationships.

The video showcased the bhaijaan of Bollywood talking about forgiveness. Speaking his mind, the Sikandar actor stated, “You can forgive a person once, twice, third time… chalo khalaas.”

Teaser of upcoming episode of Dumb Biryani:


