Salman Khan shares an intriguing PHOTO as he resumes shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after 6.5 months

’s fans are already excited as the superstar is back on the small screen to host Bigg Boss 14. The grand premiere of the show happened on Saturday i.e., 3rd October 2020. Meanwhile, the last movie of the actor that released into the theatres was Bharat in 2019. Now, everyone is waiting for his next release which is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, the shoot and production processes related to the movie came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

And now, we have some good news for everyone! That is because Salman Khan has resumed the shoot for Radhe. Yes, you heard it right. The actor has announced this piece of news on his social media handle. He has also shared a glimpse of himself from the sets that will send the fans into a frenzy. Salman is wearing a funky black jacket and jeans while he walks through what appears to be some motor racing course.

The actor seems to be quite elated to announce the same as he writes ‘feels good’ in the caption. Salman Khan further mentions that he is back to shoot after six and a half months. Meanwhile, the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also features , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Apart from that, the actor has already announced his upcoming project that is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Pooja Hegde.

