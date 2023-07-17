Salman Khan shares OFFICIAL notice on casting for films under his production house: Legal action will be...

Superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, took to social media on Monday, July 17 and posted an official statement on behalf of him and his production company, Salman Khan Films. In his official note, the actor clarified that neither him nor his production house are casting for any film currently. He also said that legal actions will be taken if someone is found using his or his company’s name.

Salman Khan shares official notice

Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared his official statement with fans. Along with it, he wrote, “Official Notice!” He also cleared that his company hasn’t hired any casting agents. The statement read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorized manner.” Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his fans were seen reposting the same on their social media handles to create awareness.

Meanwhile, Salman recently made headlines after Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy made a revelation about him. Roy revealed how Salman helped him when he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. In a recent interview, Rahul said that Salman cleared his hospital bill of over Rs 2 lakh. He expressed gratitude and said that he wants to pay him back.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in April. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others in key roles. Salman’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year also made a lot of noise. He will be next seen opposite Katrina Kaif in the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3, which will mark his third film in the Tiger franchise. The film will also have SRK’s cameo as Pathaan. Building up the spy universe, he will also star alongside Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand’s Tiger vs Pathaan which will release in 2024.

