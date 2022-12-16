Salman Khan shares old video of Akshay Kumar breaking down on national TV with a sweet message

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and he has a couple of exciting films in the pipeline. The actor is not very active on social media and fans have to wait for a long time to see a picture or video posted by him. We all know that he shares a good bond with actor Akshay Kumar . Today he took to his Instagram stories to share an old video of Khiladi Kumar breaking down on national TV and also wrote a sweet message for him.

Taking to his Instagram stories he shared an old video of Akshay Kumar. In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar crying inconsolably after hearing a message from his sister on national TV. Sharing this video Salman wrote a sweet message for the actor. He wrote, “I just come across something that I thought I must share with ev1. God bless u akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working n may god always be with u brother.. @akshaykumar.”

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan is all set to feature in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji wherein Salman Khan will feature in the lead role. The film will also feature actor Pooja Hegde and will mark the Bollywood debut of Television actor Shehnaaz Gill.

Later, he will also be seen in the film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Amidst such a tight schedule, Salman Khan is also busy working on the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Next, the Hera Pheri actor will feature next in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff, a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan, and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Akshay is also all set to play the role of mining engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, the man who rescued 65 coal miners in 1989 in his yet-to-be-titled film.