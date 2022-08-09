Salman Khan shares shirtless pic flaunting his bulked-up body; Fans call him ‘baap of bodybuilding’

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see his pictures and videos. Talking about fitness, Salman has one of the best bodies in the industry. Even at this age, the actor has a chiselled body and is nothing less than the actors from the current generation. He often shares pictures and videos from his workout session and today too he shared a picture from his gym flaunting his packs and we bet fans will not be able to take their eyes off him.

In the picture, we can see him standing shirtless. He has an intense look on his face and you can see his beefed-up body. You can also see his bulked-up arms as he poses and looks away from the camera. From the picture, it appears that he is standing in his gym and we can see gym equipments behind. Sharing this picture, he captioned it as, ‘being bhai’. The moment Salman shared this picture, fans went crazy in the comments section. They showered love on it.”

Check out Salman Khan’s picture:

Recently, Salman Khan made it to the headlines after several reports claiming that Shehnaaz Gill has been replaced in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. Shehnaaz even slammed those rumours by sharing a note on her Instagram story informing her fans that she is a part of the film.

This film features him and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Speaking of Shehnaaz, reportedly she will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in Bhaijaan. It is also said that Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in this film. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Bhaijaan is being helmed by Farhad Samji. Apart from this Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to shoot Godfather’s dance sequence & Bhaijaan’s next schedule at the same location?