Salman Khan shares special birthday post for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde has turned a year older today. Her fans, friends and colleagues from the industry have flooded social media with warm comments. Going by her social media post, it looks like she is enjoying a working birthday. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared a video with Salman Khan from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The entire cast and crew were seen celebrating her birthday on the sets. Now, Salman also took to Instagram to wish Pooja on her birthday.

Salman dropped a picture from the sets in which Pooja is seen happily cutting three cakes. She is seen sporting a white shirt with red shimmery pants. On the other hand, Salman is seen donning a casual t-shirt with black jeans. The picture also features South star Venkatesh Daggubati. Sharing the picture with fans, Salman wrote, "Happy bday @hegdepooja …" Have a look:

Details about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman and Pooja's film is directed by Farhad Samji. Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill will mark her debut with this film. Recently, Salman also confirmed that Ram Charan will be seen making a special appearance. During a media event, the superstar said, "He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘No-no’. But he said, ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ To which he said, ‘I just want to be here'." The action-packed entertainer is slated to release in December 2022.

Apart from this, Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It will release in April 2023.

