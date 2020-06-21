Salman Khan shares a special montage of dad Salim Khan as he wishes him Happy Father's Day

An actor, producer and screenwriter by profession, Salman Khan's montage was an ode to his father Salim Khan's years in the show business.

On the occasion of Father's Day, social media is flooded with wishes and Bollywood celebrities have joined the bandwagon. From to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Twitter and Instagram were full of wishes for them. Actor also took to social media and shared a montage of father Salim Khan. An actor, producer and screenwriter by profession, Salman Khan's montage was an ode to Salim's years in the show business.

For the unversed, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were regarded highly as screen-writers at the time and known as the popular dup Salim-Javed. Salman's video also had a photo of Salim-Javed from back in the day. Sharing the video, Salman Khan captioned it, "Happy father's Day , the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush.."

Check out the video shared by Salman Khan on the occasion of Father's Day:

Salman's die-hard fans were quite ecstatic about the same. One fan commented, 'Allah talah apke papa ko lambi umar de." While another wrote, "Love you sir...... I'm always with you sir."

In the last few days, Salman Khan has been under attack for various reasons. One of them was a scathing post written by Dabbang director Abhinav Kashyap who accused the actor and his family of sabotaging his career. In a Facebook post, the director alleged that the reason he moved out of Dabangg 2 was because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with Sohail, was trying to take control of his career and bully him. Abhinav also lashed out at his charitable organisation and called it a 'money-laundering' hub.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s charity foundation is a money laundering hub, writes Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap; See Post

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×