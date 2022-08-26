Salman Khan shares title of his next 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on completing 34 yrs in industry; FIRST Look

Salman Khan is an actor who needs no introduction. He made his first ever on-screen appearance in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and won millions of hearts with Maine Pyaar Kiya, a year later which was released in 1989. The actor is considered to be one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema of all time having delivered some of the biggest and most iconic blockbusters through the journey. As he completes 34 years in Bollywood, Salman made a new announcement about his film titled Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman's video read: "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. .my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it," He also disclosed the film title towards the end of the video in his own unique style, stating 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan.' In it, we can see Salman flaunting his new shoulder-cut long hair. The actor also sported glasses and looked extremely appealing and attractive.

Check out Salman Khan's VIDEO

