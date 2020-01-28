Salman Khan shells out a whopping amount for a VFX heavy climax sequence in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Amidst this, a report stated Salman has apparently shelled out a whopping amount for a VFX heavy climax shoot for Radhe.

One of the highly anticipated films of 2020 is starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Announced in 2019, Radhe will star Salman in the lead along with . The shoot began back in November last year and the actors were seen at the muhurat puja. Since then reports about the film have been coming in and a recent one suggested that Salman’s Radhe is plastic free and that the team is headed to Goa for shoot. Now, a recent report about Salman’s Radhe’s climax shoot has left fans in awe.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman’s Eid 2020 release Radhe will apparently have a VFX heavy climax which will use the same technology that was last used in Baahubali 1 and part 2. As per the report, the Dabangg 3 star had given the nod for shelling out Rs 7.50 Crore for a 20 minutes long VFX climax scene. The action scene will feature Salman and Randeep Hooda and is being mounted on a massive scale to make it a USP of the film.

(Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Randeep Hooda jets off to Goa to start shooting for Salman Khan starrer)

A source told the daily, “Shooting in chroma key is an expensive process that only big-ticket filmmakers can afford. Baahubali and its sequel were two of the recent films that employed the technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaced with the background of one's choice. The high-octane action piece was filmed in a studio. Now, the VFX team is at work lending it the necessary background. Moreover, the 20-minute sequence, visualised by director Prabhudeva is VFX-laden as the two actors battle it out in a combat scene.”

The report mentioned that Salman and director Prabhudheva discussed about the costing of the VFX heavy shoot and that Khan didn’t mind shelling out 7.50 crore for an epic climax of Radhe. If this report turns out to be true, then one can expect some great action scenes in the climax of Radhe. Meanwhile, a day back, Randeep shared photos of heading to Goa for the shoot of Radhe. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and the teaser was shared with Dabangg 3 back in 2019. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is produced by Salman Khan Films and will release on Eid 2020.

