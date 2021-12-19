Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor dance their hearts out at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding.

The wedding season in India has left one of the most preferred wedding destinations buzzing throughout December. Jaipur in Rajasthan saw several celebrities as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married. Now, a week after the big Bollywood wedding, a couple of celebrities reached Jaipur for the wedding celebrations of former aviation minister Praful Patel’s son Prajay.

From cricketer MS Dhoni to Salman Khan, the stars were snapped at the airport. The wedding celebrations are now underway and a video from the couple's Sangeet night has surfaced. In the video, Bollywood celebs Salman Kham, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor were seen dancing their hearts out on stage.

Praful Patel also can be seen next to the stars on stage. In the video, Salman and Shilpa can be seen co-ordinating and burning the dance floor with their jugalbandi. The stars were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening as they headed to Jaipur for the wedding functions. Apart from the trio, cricketer MS Dhoni was also snapped with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at the Mumbai international airport.

On the work front, Salman will soon return to shoot for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Katrina and Vicky will begin shooting for a crucial schedule of the film in New Delhi from mid-January. Click the link below to read more details.

