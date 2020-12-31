  1. Home
Salman Khan to shoot as 90s Prem with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha cameo on THIS date? Find Out

Meta description: Salman Khan’s iconic character from the 90s, Prem has a different fan base and it will be exciting to see him again in that role.
2954 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan to begin shooting for Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh ChaddhaSalman Khan to shoot as 90s Prem with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha cameo on THIS date? Find Out
Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has a huge fan following for his iconic role of Prem which he played in many of his films. The character has a special place in audiences’ hearts. Now, according to reports, Salman Khan is all set to revive his iconic Prem character in Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in the film and it will be great to see Aamir and Salman together on the screen after a long time.

If the reports are to be believed then Salman Khan will begin the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha from January 8. The reports further claim that the Dabangg actor will revive his 90s popular character from his film Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was shot in Ooty and it was also the debut film of Salman. The makers will be recreating the same backdrop in Mumbai studios. Maine Pyar Kiya was a huge hit and the songs were equally popular.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh among others in important roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed her part of shooting.

The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. There are reports too Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in the film. He has already shot his part. Aamir Khan is currently in Gujarat for the celebration of his 15th wedding anniversary. He is accompanied by Kiran, Azad, Ira Khan and other family members.

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan suffers rib injury during action sequence; Continues to shoot with painkillers

Credits :Mid Day

