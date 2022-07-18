Salman Khan to shoot Godfather’s dance sequence & Bhaijaan’s next schedule at the same location?

Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood. Fans always love to see him on the silver screen. Well, he has a couple of exciting films in his kitty for which fans are already jumping with joy. Salman has to shoot for back-to-back films in the coming days and it is never easy for an actor to juggle between locations and characters for projects at the same time. However, if the latest reports are to be believed then the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has found a way of working out this situation.

Reportedly, Salman Khan is scheduled to shoot his special number for Chiranjeevi’s ambitious project, Godfather, in the last week of July. According to sources, makers have built an elaborate set at the Golden Tobacco Factory in Vile Parle for the track. Salman will also be seen in Farhad Samji’s directorial venture tentatively titled Bhaijaan and the next schedule for this film has also been lined up at the same venue. According to reports in Mid Day, the production design has begun building the set for the song which will see Salman shake a leg with the film’s leading lady Nayanthara. Director Mohan Raja will shoot the number on July 27 and 28. Soon after Salman wraps it up, he will kick off the next schedule of Bhaijaan on a different floor at the same location.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up soon on what could be the biggest film of Indian cinema. “Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two-hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Aditya has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that team at Yash Raj Films is planning to take this yet untitled epic two hero crossover on floors by end of 2023 or latest by first quarter of 2024.

