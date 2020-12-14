Salman Khan to shoot his cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan next month as special agents universe expands

Salman Khan, who will be appearing in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, will begin shooting in Dubai next month.

, and are all set to feature in each other's films as Aditya Chopra's big vision of creating a special agents universe with various espionage thrillers is slowly coming to life. And kicking off things is Salman Khan who will be appearing in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger from his film. While the production house is largely silent over these cameos, several media reports have stated that it is already in the works.

Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Salman Khan will shoot for his cameo next month. Come January, the 'Dabangg' actor will head to the UAE for a 10 to 13 day schedule to shoot for his 15 minute appearance in Pathan which also stars and John Abraham.

A trade source revealed to the portal, "Salman will head to Dubai for 10 to 13 days in January 2021 to shoot for his portion. It will be a 15-minute appearance in the movie."

As for the RAW agents universe, the report revealed that Aditya Chopra has big plans of expanding it. "It is Aditya Chopra's vision to build an espionage thriller franchise with some of India's biggest stars as RAW agents. While Salman and Hrithik Roshan have already begun their acts with the Tiger films and War respectively, director Siddharth Anand's latest venture introduces SRK in the universe. Adi sir wants to begin the crossover with Pathan, and has designed a thrilling set-piece," the source added.

