Salman Khan to shoot a special song for Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved: Report

Salman Khan has been on a roll of late. The superstar has been busy shooting for Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill these days. And now, there is a buzz that the superstar is set to collaborate with Riteish Deshmukh for the latter’s directorial debut Ved which is a Marathi film. According to media reports, Salman has been roped in to shoot for a special song in the movie and will work on it towards the end of this month.

As per a report published in Mid Day, a source stated, that the song will be shot in Mumbai. “Riteish had been in talks with Salman for a while now and the song will finally be shot in Mumbai over June 25th and 26th. Salman is currently in Hyderabad shooting for 'Bhaijaan' featuring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, along with Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others,” a source was quoted as saying. To note, this will not be Salman and Riteish’s first collaboration. Earlier, Salman did a cameo in Riteish’s 2014 release Lai Bhaari.

As of now, Salman Khan is in Hyderabad shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He had left for the shoot early this month. To note, it will mark Salman’s first collaboration with Pooja. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will also be seen in the much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 will feature Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist.

