Salman Khan shoots for Antim: The Final Truth in a bio bubble as a strict precaution against COVID 19

Salman Khan is currently shooting not only for Antim: The Final Truth but also for Bigg Boss 14. Read on for further details.

While the shooting schedules for movies, TV shows, and web shows have resumed a long time ago, everyone is ensuring that the COVID-19 precautions are strictly followed on the sets. Many of them are opting for what is currently known as bio bubbles. For the unversed, it’s a protected area where only authorized individuals are allowed to enter after having tested negative for novel coronavirus. The latest celeb to make use of the same is none other than himself.

The superstar has been shooting for his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth and the reality show Bigg Boss 14 in Film City, Mumbai. Salman is said to be strictly following the measures and shooting in a bio bubble. He will reportedly not come in contact or interact with anyone other than his crew members as a precaution for the same. Moreover, extra measures have also been taken so that the crew members are COVID-19 free.

Meanwhile, talking about the action-drama Antim, it also features Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The superstar plays a cop in the movie and will reportedly fight the land mafia in the same. His first look from Antim was already revealed a long time ago much to the excitement of the fans. The movie has been bankrolled under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release this year.

Also Read: Salman Khan wins hearts with a candid PHOTO as he flaunts his beefed up muscles while ploughing

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×