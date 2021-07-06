Salman Khan showers Sylvester Stallone with good wishes on his birthday; Says ‘Keep Punching’

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star Salman Khan wished good health to Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone on his birthday. Scroll below to see.

Bollywood superstar extended birthday wishes to his friend Sylvester Stallone. Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of his friend and penned a birthday note. Hollywood star Stallone, who turned 75 on July 6 has a massive following in Bollywood. Sharing a photo of Stallone on the photo-sharing application, The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor wished him good health, love, and happiness. He wrote, “Wishing u a v happy bday @TheSlyStallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching!”

Back in 2015, Salman Khan had suggested his fans follow Sylvester Stallone in a series of tweets. One of the tweets read, “Agar kisi ko follow karna hai? Bahar ka... inko follow karo @TheSlyStallone Aapke Hero ka hero. Sylvester Stallone". In the other tweet, he wrote, “I still workout to eye of the tiger. We all ve seen Rocky n Rambo.. must follow.” The insanely fit Hollywood star was heaped with praises for his performance in ‘Rambo: Last Blood’. Sylvester Stallone is best known for his impeccable acting skills and action scenes in movies like ‘Rocky’, ‘Creed’, ‘Rambo: First Blood Part II’ and more.

Take a look:

Whereas, Bollywood star Salman has worked in numerous films and enjoys a massive following in the country. He was seen in movies like ‘Dabangg’ film series, ‘Kick’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and more. Talking about his last film, Salman was seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ in which he played the role of a police officer. Up next, Salman has many projects lined up. He will be seen in ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

