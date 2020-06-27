Salman Khan shows off his beefed up muscles post finishing a midnight workout; See PHOTO

Salman Khan never misses out on his workout sessions and his social media posts are proof. Meanwhile, check out one of his latest pictures.

Apart from acting, there is one more thing that is addicted to and that is 'workout.' The superstar happens to be an avid fitness lover and never misses out on his workout sessions. The 54-year old actor is currently residing at his farmhouse in Panvel amidst the COVID-19 crisis and nationwide lockdown. In the midst of all this, he has also been keeping his fans posted with whatever is happening in his personal and professional life.

As we speak of this, Salman Khan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle which is sure to set major fitness inspiration for all others out there. The actor has finished his midnight workout session a while ago and is seen showing off his beefed-up muscles like a pro! He is seen wearing a pair of grey gym shorts and is completely engrossed in his phone. Needless to say, the superstar leaves us in awe again with this picture.

Check out Salman Khan’s picture below:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the 2019 movie Dabangg 3 co-starring and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. He is currently gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. It also features , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The actor has already announced his next movie which is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will team up with Pooja Hegde for the first time in this movie.

Credits :Instagram

