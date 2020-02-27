Salman Khan shows off his muscles to a kid who cannot take his eyes off the actor; See Photo

Salman Khan is one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood and we all are aware of his undying love for kids. The actor is often spotted posing with kids on the sets of his films.

, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 with , Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor, who was busy shooing in Goa with Randeep Hooda and for the same is back in the city. Known to be one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood, Salman Khan’s fan following is spread across the globe. His fans go crazy to just see a glimpse of him.

We all know Salman's love for kids. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan often posts photos and videos with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan and Yohan. Infact, recently a picture of Salman striking a cool pose with Dabboo Ratnani’s kids Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan for the latest photoshoot of Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar had gone viral on social media. And today, we came across a picture of Salman with a kid. It looks like a throwback picture but we are not sure about it. In the picture shared, we can see Salman is wearing a grey t-shirt and black coloured shorts and is sitting on a chair.

The superstar has folded up the sleeves on his left hand and is showing off his arms to the kid who is standing beside the actor and staring at the Race 3 actor's arms. The picture looks too cute and is just beyond words.

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, the movie will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be seen romancing Pooja Hedge. It will go on floors soon. And recently, we got to know that Salman is said to be remaking the Hindi version of Marathi movie, Mulshi Pattern (2018), directed by Pravin Tarde. The yet-untitled film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and will have Salman’s character chasing Aayush Sharma (who plays a gangster in the movie).

