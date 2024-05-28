'Salman Khan shows up at 1 pm and has lunch; always worried when working with Akshay Kumar', says Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee is a hit maker. The man behind the lenses has directed some of the biggest blockbuster movies of all time including No Entry, Welcome, and most recently Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Throughout his career, Anees has worked with some superstars and he has now discussed two of them - Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Anees Bazmee on being an early bird because of Akshay Kumar

The duo has worked on films like No Problem, Singh Is Kinng, and Thank You among others. Speaking with Lehren Retro, Anees Bazmee called Akshay a ‘very punctual man’ and added, “We are always worried when working with him because if he says that we’ll start working at 7 am, then he will be there at 7 am. And we are not used to waking up at 6-7 am."

He continued, "So we have to work hard when working with him. But we really enjoy that he comes on time and he finishes up all the work.”

It's surely not a hidden fact that Akshay Kumar loves to start his day early and several times his co-stars have joked about walking an extra mile to match up with his timings and energy on set.

At what time does Salman Khan start his day?

The 61-year-old shared that he is always happy when his day starts a little late because of Salman Khan. Bazmee said, “Sometimes, we are too relaxed with Salman bhai because he will show up at around 1 pm, will have lunch but then he will stay until the end of the day."

He continued, "I have trained under Raj Kapoor where we would work all night long, so I really like it when the day starts at 2 pm.”

Without any complaints, Anees enjoys both the actors’ schedules and has equal fun working with them. “But every actor is different so we have to start according to them. And once in a while, when you change your routine and work, it’s really enjoyable," the Pagalpanti director added.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Anees have worked together in films like No Entry and Ready.

