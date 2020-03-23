Salman Khan singing ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ with Kamaal Khan, Bobby Deol will keep your stress at bay amid COVID 19

This throwback video of Salman Khan having a quality time with his friends will make you go aww and will be a stressbuster in this intense situation of coronavirus outbreak.

While the world is battling against the coronavirus epidemic, it has also made us homebound for our own good. Amid this self quarantine break, amazed his fans as he shared a beautiful video of himself flaunting his incredible sketching skills. Besides, the superstar also shared another video, wherein he was seen urging his fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing. The Dabangg 3 star was seen requesting his fans to maintain sanitization and hygiene in this crisis situation.

Clearly, the coronavirus outbreak has created an intense situation across the country and being stuck at home can be quite frustrating at times. Amid this crisis situation, we got our hands on a throwback video of Salman which will waive off your stress in no time. In the video, the Ek Tha Tiger star was seen singing his much popular track ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ along with his friends Kamaal Khan, Punjabi singer Jassi and Navraj Hans. The video also featured Bobby Deol who was seen imitating Salman’s step from the song. In fact, later Salman and Riteish Deshmukh also joined Bobby and it was evident that everyone was having a great time together.

Take a look at Salman Khan singing ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ with his friends:

Meanwhile talking about work front, Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3 and will be seen in Prabhudeva’s upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will also feature Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Besides, Salman also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi id Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.

