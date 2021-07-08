Salman Khan, sister Alvira & 7 others summoned by Chandigarh police in Rs 2 crore alleged fraud case: Report

Salman Khan along with his sister Alvira and 7 other associates have been summoned by Chandigarh police in an alleged fraud case related to the foundation.

has been embroiled in controversy yet again. Salman and his sister Alvira and 7 other unnamed associates have been summoned by the Chandigarh police concerning an alleged fraud case in relation to the foundation Being Human, as reported by the news agency ANI. According to a report in ANI, Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal said that the actor and those associated with him have been given time till July 13 to reply. If there is anything criminal, action will be taken against them. As per the agency, two Being Human employees reportedly pressured a trader, Arun Gupta, into opening a franchise for the brand.

As mentioned in the ANI report, Arun Gupta revealed that he got pressured and said, “We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 cr. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for opening of showroom.” Arun further added to the statement by saying, “After opening showroom, we have not received any spot. They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters."

Take a look at the tweets:

Chandigarh police summon Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and 7 others associated with Being Human in an alleged case of fraud. "They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal. pic.twitter.com/Ye2dI97aN5 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

After opening showroom, we have not received any spot. They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters: Arun Gupta — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

On the professional front, Salman Khan has recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ directly on the streaming service, and the film garnered mixed reviews. The film starred Randeep Hooda as the prime antagonist who has also acted alongside Salman in two blockbusters before by the name of ‘Kick’ and ‘Sultan’. Salman Khan will reportedly be seen next in the third installment of his Tiger franchise.

