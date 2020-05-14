Salman Khan SLAMS rumours of his production house casting for film amid lockdown; WARNS to take legal action

Salman Khan took to Twitter to release a statement that Salman Khan Films isn’t casting for any film and slammed all rumours of the same amid the lockdown.

Actor has been on a roll since he started revealing his singles like Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona amid the lockdown. While his songs are doing well on the charts, it looks like some rumours about him and his production house have managed to leave him miffed. A day back, Salman took to social media to release a statement to deny that his production house, Salman Khan Films isn’t casting for any film currently or any future films. The Radhe star also warned of legal action against anyone spreading false rumours about him and his production house.

Salman took to Twitter and shared a statement in detail that read, “This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner.” He captioned the statement, “Mat karo rumours pe trust.... #staysafe

@SKFilmsOfficial.”

Salman has been spending time with his family amid the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. The Radhe star has also been doing his bit to help the needy amid the lockdown. From providing ration to transferring money to daily wagers, the superstar is doing whatever he can to help those in need amid the lockdown.

Check out Salman Khan’s statement:

Meanwhile, his recent song with Jacqueline Fernandez Tere Bina is already being loved by fans and many have even loved the performance by Waluscha De Sousa’s daughter Sienna Robinson in the same. The song has been crooned by Salman and directed by the superstar himself. It has been shot in and around his Panvel farmhouse. Rumour has it that Salman might release another track. But, as of now, nothing is confirmed. His previous song Pyaar Karona also was loved by fans.

