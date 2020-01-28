Salman Khan SNATCHES away a fan's phone who tried to take a selfie with him; Watch Video

Salman Khan gives a glimpse of his sour mood as a fan tries to click a selfie with him at the airport without his permission; Watch video

is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Our charming 'Bhaijaan' has millions of ardent fans who are head over heels for him. Speaking of fandom, Salman Khan fans are always a step ahead when it comes to expressing their love for the actor. From emulating his hairstyles to crooning his chartbuster songs, his fans have done it all. While fans go to any extent in order to prove their fandom, it can seldom be a menace in a star's life when it exceeds the set boundaries.

We've seen Salman in the best of his mood, embracing his fans and thanking them for their unconditional love and support. However, there are times when even Sallu Bhai loses it seeing a fan go overboard. While the actor's jolly mood draws attention, his angry side too is not unknown to his fans. Salman has seldom been in the news for his sour mood and recently, once again the actor gave a glimpse of his angry side as a fan tried to click a selfie with him at Goa airport without his permission.

Watch Video:

As seen in the video, Salman snatched the fan's phone who tried to record a video outside Goa airport without the actor's consent. Salman took away his phone in a go and walked ahead. Salman touched down at Goa today morning. The actor left Mumbai and flew to Goa for a shooting schedule of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

