Salman Khan sneaks up on rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur in the middle of her chat show & leaves her blushing

Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse with sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, nephew Nirvaan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. A video of Salman sneaking up on Iulia who is engaged in her chat show virtually is doing rounds and it is too cute. Check it out.

Actor has been doing his bit to raise awareness among his fans about Coronavirus and issued stern advice to those who were violating lockdown a day back with a video. Amid the lockdown, Salman is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his close ones like sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Ahil, Nirvaan, Ayat and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. While everyone is aware of the goofy and fun side of Salman, a recent video that is doing rounds on social media with Iulia has left netizens in awe.

A video shared by a fan club ‘my salmankhan.ig’ features Iulia conducting her chat show virtually while being at Salman’s farmhouse. In the middle of her chat show, Salman can be seen sneaking up on her from behind to surprise her. However, Iulia tries to cover up and motions him to get off the camera frame. However, once Salman goes off the camera, Iulia is seen looking at him and then blushing in the middle of her interview. The cute reaction from the gorgeous diva to Salman’s goofiness is just too cute to miss.

The video has been doing rounds on social media since last evening and fans couldn’t stop gushing over Iulia and Salman. A day back, Iulia also shared her video of crooning Salman’s song Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan on Instagram and left netizens in awe of her talent. Rumours of Salman being with Iulia have been coming in ever since. However, the superstar hasn’t spoken much about the same. However, this cute video of Salman sneaking up on his rumoured ladylove in the middle of her chat show is just too cute to handle.

Check out Salman Khan’s video with Iulia Vantur:

Meanwhile, reports have been coming in that not just Salman but even close friends like Jacqueline Fernandes and Waluscha De Sousa are also staying at his Panvel farmhouse amid Coronavirus lockdown. In a video that Salman released to raise awareness about Coronavirus, he had revealed that he had come for 2 days with his friends to his farmhouse but the lockdown was suddenly announced and they chose to stay back. Salman’s father, Salim Khan is currently in Mumbai and he shared that they have been keeping in touch over video calls.

