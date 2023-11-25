Salman Khan, Sohail, Arbaaz, Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma, others get together to celebrate Salim Khan’s birthday

Veteran film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan celebrated his 89th birthday yesterday, and heartfelt wishes poured in for him on social media. Tiger 3 star Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share a lovely picture with his father and wished him with a short yet sweet caption. Now, we have come across a picture from Salim Khan’s birthday celebration featuring his family members Salman, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Salma Khan, Helen, and others.

INSIDE Salim Khan’s 89th birthday celebration

A few hours ago, Arpita Khan Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of how Salim Khan celebrated his birthday. She shared a group picture that showed Salim Khan sitting in the center, with Helen and Salma Khan next to him. On the other side, were Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan and Arbaaz's son Arhaan.

Salman Khan was seen posing right behind his father Salim Khan, and he had his arms around Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat. Arpita, Ayush Sharma, and their son Ahil were also seen next to Salman. Meanwhile, Salman's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also seen in the happy family picture. “Happy 89 birthday dad,” wrote Arpita, while sharing the fam-jam picture. Check it out below!

Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Salim Khan

Meanwhile, Salman Khan wished his father Salim Khan through a lovely Instagram post. he shared a picture in which the father-son duo was seen spending some time together on the lawn, seemingly outside his home. He referred to his father as 'Tiger' in the caption, and simply wrote, "Happy Birthday, My Tiger."

Salim Khan is a former scriptwriter, who collaborated with Javed Akhtar for a number of cult hits. Salim-Javed scripted a number of successful films including Zanjeer, Deewar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Trishul among others.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is running successfully in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

