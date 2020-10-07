  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Sajid Khan remember the latter's brother Wajid Khan on his birthday; Watch VIDEO

Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020, owing to health issues. Today marks the birthday of the late music composer.
5416 reads Mumbai
The Bollywood film industry has lost many gems this year and one of them is noted music composer Wajid Khan. He left for his heavenly demise on June 1, 2020. Reports suggest that he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai owing to health complications. Bollywood music composer Salim Merchant had told the PTI that the late musician had multiple health issues and also had a kidney transplant earlier. He was reportedly on ventilation prior to his untimely demise.  

Today marks the birthday of Wajid Khan and his loved ones have fondly cherished his memories by celebrating the special occasion. Yes, that’s right. His brother Sajid Khan has shared a video a few hours earlier in which he along with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan can be seen cutting a birthday cake while remembering the music composer. He further adds a caption that reads, “Happy birthday Wajid: grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother. Miss u yaar.”

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Wajid : grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother:: miss u yaar 

A post shared by Sajid And Wajid (thesajidwajid) on

Talking about Wajid Khan, the musician and his brother Sajid have composed thousands of songs in Bollywood since the 90s that will be remembered for generations. The duo began their career with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya back in 1998 post which there was nothing stopping them from living their dreams. Wajid Khan’s untimely demise sent a deep shock across the entertainment industry. His last rites were performed at a cemetery in Versova. Sajid-Wajid had composed Salman Khan’s single, Bhai Bhai, prior to the latter’s demise. 

Also Read: Did you know Wajid Khan’s last Twitter conversation was with Tiger Shroff? Check out their social media banter

Credits :Sajid Khan Instagram

