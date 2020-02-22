Salman Khan & Sohail Khan’s BTS pic from Maine Dil Tujhko Diya sets prove he has always had his brother's back

As Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are collaborating for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, take a look at this behind the scene pic from the sets of Maine Dil Tujhko Diya which speaks volumes about their bond.

is undoubtedly one of the titans in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar has not only given several blockbuster movies in his career of over 30 years but has also been a godfather for several newcomers. Yes! Salman has taken several newcomers under his wings ( , Sooraj Pancholi, Saiee Manjrekar to name a few) and never shies away from guiding them. Interestingly not only in the industry, but the Dabangg 3 star has also been a guarding angle for his siblings well.

Not only does pampers his sisters Arpita and Alvira, Salman always stand like a rock for his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Be it in personal or professional life, the superstar makes sure to have his brother’s back in every situation. While the Sultan star has collaborated with his brother Arbaaz several times to gives his career a boost, he also made sure to be by his baby brother Sohail’s side while he stepped in the industry. To note, Sohail made his debut as an actor, director, writer and producer with 2002 release Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. While the actor worked hard for the movie, we have got our hands on a throwback picture wherein Salman was seen watching over Sohail’s shots in the movie. In the picture, Sohail and his actress in the movie Sameera Reddy were seen checking out a shot with Salman also having a look at the shot secretly.

Throwback : #SalmanKhan on the sets of "maine Dil Tujhko Diya" pic.twitter.com/KmU2k7AGPS — Anjali (@salman_anjali) February 18, 2020

Interestingly, Salman had no credentials in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, but his presence on the sets of Sohail’s debut is a proof that he is always there for his brother. No wonder he has been crowned as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to collaborate with Sohail for his upcoming production Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie happens to be a cop drama and is being helmed by Prabhudheva. Also starring and Randeep Hooda in the lead, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid this year.

