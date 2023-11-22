Salman Khan speaks in Marathi as he attends IFFI 2023 with team Farrey; video goes VIRAL

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recent film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The fit hit theaters on November 12. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made an appearance at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 held in Goa and he also surprised everyone by speaking in Marathi.

Salman Khan speaks in Marathi at 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was present at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa on Tuesday. During the event, he promoted his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's upcoming film, Farrey. Additionally, he had a meeting with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

As per a video shared by Salman Khan’s fan page, the Chief Minister of Goa welcomed Salman Khan at his official residence in Altinho, Panaji, and felicitated him with a bouquet and shawl as a gesture of honor.

After the meeting, Salman interacted with the paparazzi, and when asked about his conversation with Sawant, he pleasantly surprised everyone by responding in Marathi. He said, “Faar chhaan, awadla mala (Very nice, I loved it).”

About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan reprises his familiar role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, in a film set within the Yash Raj Films spy universe. Maneesh Sharma directs the movie, with Katrina Kaif returning as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. The screenplay is by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues by Anckur Chaudhry, and the story is crafted by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi has joined the ensemble cast of Tiger 3, portraying the character Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir from War.

In addition to the main cast, Tiger 3 includes supporting roles played by Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Aamir Bashir. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film features music by Pritam and a background score by Tanuj Tiku. It was released during Diwali on November 12.

