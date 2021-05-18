Salman Khan speaks on Radhe & facing competition from the younger generation: ‘If a film flops, I work harder’

Salman Khan openly speaks about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and how he plans to tackle competition from the younger generation including Tiger, Varun, and Ranveer.

starrer Radhe almost met with an existential response from the audience. Some of his last films including Tubelight, Race 3, and Dabangg 3 failed to get etched in the audience’s memory. Radhe has now garnered the worst score for any Salman film on IMDB by being as low as 1.7. Perhaps audiences felt the need to express their disappointment from the mega-star who otherwise delivers stratospheric blockbusters. Radhe’s trailer was a blowhorn to the film that seemingly got disliked by the fans and some even wrote on social media that it was a long time coming.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Salman spoke about facing competition from the new generation and said, “Now at the age of 55-56, I am doing what I used to do at the age of 14-15. That's because the young generation has Tiger Shroff. , , Tiger Shroff, and Aayush Sharma are coming now so we will have to work harder." Salman spoke about attaching himself to the work ‘24x7’ and understanding that audiences appreciate the hard work as they can see the blood and sweat pouring on-screen with honesty.

“I have taken it as a 24x7 job. I just work. That's all I want to do. If a film flops, I work harder. I realised that when you put your blood and sweat into something and give your best, the audience understands your hard work. And it appreciates it, too," added Salman to further elaborate on his point. No official announcement has been made so far but Salman will reportedly be seen in Pathan and Tiger 3 playing the same character. He is also acting and co-producing Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

Credits :Dainik Bhaskar

