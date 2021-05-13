Salman Khan speaks on Radhe’s OTT release says ‘will try to release it on big screen’ once theaters reopen

Superstar Salman Khan starrer Radhe is going to release on 13 May as a theatrical release and on OTT but theaters across the country are closed.

starrer Radhe is one of the biggest Hindi film releases since the time COVID 19 struck its first wave in India in 2020. Theaters got closed immediately due to social distancing and films came out on OTT platforms. Salman Khan is the star of the masses and few remaining single screens in India wait for his films to fill the theaters. Salman’s fan following cuts through gender, region and therefore garners huge opening on the box office. But amongst all the superstars including SRK, , , and , Salman is the first one to release Radhe on an OTT platform based on a pay-per-view model.

In the recent chat with Peepingmoon, Salman Khan spoke about the theatrical/OTT release but theaters being closed around the country. He said, “I know people are disappointed that they will not be able to watch Radhe on the big screen. Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I won’t encourage because I don’t want people to say ‘Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya (We went to watch Salman Khan's movie and contracted the coronavirus)’. Once this pandemic is over and theatres reopen, if people like the film, we will try to release it on the big screen,".

Further in the conversation, Salman Khan apologized to the theater owners considering that they won’t be making the profit they would have hoped for with an anticipated blockbuster like Radhe. Salman said that makers waited for a year for the pandemic to get over but they couldn’t wait any longer considering that relief from the virus is not in sight.

