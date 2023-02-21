Salman Khan spotted at a clinic in Mumbai, keeps it casual in a blue jacket: PICS

Salman Khan , the Bollywood superstar totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The biggest crowd-puller of Hindi cinema is currently set to release his highly anticipated project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan , this Summer. Meanwhile, he successfully wrapped up yet another season of Hindi television's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. The superstar is also often spotted making public appearances, as he steps out to attend various parties and events.

Recently, the celebrated superstar was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, as he visited a clinic. Even though the actual reason behind Salman Khan's clinic visit is unknown, the crowd-puller looked fit and fine as always. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor looked at his casual best in a navy blue jacket, which he paired with a black t-shirt. Salman Khan completed his look with a casual cap. Salman Khan's pictures from his clinic visit are now going viral on social media.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

The superstar is playing the lead role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming Farhad Samji directorial. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of the 2014-released Ajith Kumar starrer Veeram, features Salman Khan in the role of a doting elder brother who stays unmarried for the sake of his younger brothers. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the project, which features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in the supporting roles.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, the highly anticipated third installment of the much-celebrated Tiger franchise, by the second half of 2023. The movie, which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will once again feature the superstar in the role of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Katrina Kaif is returning as Zoya in the movie, which features Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist.