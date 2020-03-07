Salman Khan starrer Radhe’s Azerbaijan shoot to be moved elsewhere owing to Coronavirus? Here’s what we know

A day back, reportedly, Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s Thailand shoot was cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak. Now, as per the latest reports, Radhe’s Azerbaijan shoot may also have suffered a setback due to COVID-19.

Over the past few months, and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become the talk of the town. The shoot of Salman’s film is in full swing and often while shooting in the city, Salman and Disha get snapped. However, amidst the buzz, the Coronavirus outbreak may have just impacted Salman’s Radhe too. Recently, reports came in that Salman may have cancelled the Thailand shooting schedule of Radhe due to COVID-19. Now, as per a recent update, the Azerbaijan shoot of Radhe may also be done elsewhere due to Coronavirus.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman and Radhe team had to shoot in Baku, Azerbaijan and had to pass through Doha or Dubai. A song and an action scene was reportedly to be shot in the location. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, travelling in huge numbers may pose to be a problem and hence, the Azerbaijan shoot may be done elsewhere. The report also mentioned that some of Salman’s Radhe crew had left for Azerbaijan before the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the report stated that as soon as reports of Coronavirus cases spiked, Radhe’s crew was asked to return as soon as possible. A source told the daily, “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it's scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn't make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.” Meanwhile, a day back photos of Salman and Disha on location went viral. Often, when Salman is shooting in the city, fans go berserk and this week, Khan was also spotted in a white jeep while filming for Radhe. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe will star Salman as a cop and the announcement was made back in November. The film is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Salman Khan's latest post about Coronavirus:

