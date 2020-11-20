Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai's makers quash rumours of its OTT release

Salman Khan's starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid in 2021. The makers of the film have confirmed the same today.

Finally, the makers of 's starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have confirmed that the film will release on Eid next year. However, it was slated to release in May 2020 on the occasion of Eid but got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. There were rumours that the Salman Khan starrer might get an OTT release but today, the makers of the film have squashed all such rumours. They have confirmed that the film will get a direct theatrical release.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same, he writes, "#RADHE #OTT RUMOURS BASELESS... There was speculation in the exhibition sector that #Radhe - starring #SalmanKhan - will skip theatrical release... Will stream on #OTT directly... FALSE... The producers are clear, #Radhe will release in cinemas, eyes #Eid2021 release."

Apart from Salman Khan, Radhe: : Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda, , Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Earlier, Salman Khan shared a picture on Twitter to announce that he is shooting for the film. Sharing a stunning picture of him from the sets, the superstar wrote, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe."

Recently, after Salman Khan’s driver and two staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which the actor and his family isolated themselves. Their results came out negative later on.

