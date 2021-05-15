Salman Khan starrer Radhe's IMDb rating drops to 2.1, beats Dabangg 3 to become his second lowest rated film

Released on Eid 2021, Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has not been received well by audiences. As a result, the IMDb rating of Salman's Radhe has made it join the league of his lowest rated films.

The highly awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and released on Eid 2021. However, in just a day, it has managed to leave fans unimpressed. Even die-hard fans of Salman seem to have not liked the actioner and as a result, the film's IMDb rating in just 2 days has dropped to 2.1. Not just this, Radhe's low rating on IBDb has also left behind his last film, Dabangg 3 and has now become his second lowest rated film.

As per the latest IMDb rating, Radhe's got a score of 2.1 based on reviews by 40,675 users. The reviews by the audience seem to show a trend where they seem to have not liked Salman and Disha's actioner. The other two films in the lowest rated flicks of Salman are Dabangg 3 and Race 3. LoveYatri also is among the lowest rated of Salman as a producer. Radhe managed to leave behind Dabangg 3 to become Salman's second lowest rated film. Dabangg's IMDb rating is 3.1 based on scores from over 11 thousand users. Race 3 remains the lowest rated film starring Salman with an IMDb rating of 1.9 based on scores by over 35 thousand users.

Radhe features Salman as a cop who is out to clean the drug menace caused by Randeep Hooda aka Rana. Disha plays his love interest in the film. The music of the film did interest the audience and the song Seeti Maar received a lot of love from many fans. The song originally was made in Telugu with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and was remade for Radhe in Hindi with Salman and Disha.

Other songs from the film include Dil De Diya that features Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman & Randeep, Zoom Zoom and Radhe title track. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is streaming on ZeePlex and available in theatres globally.

