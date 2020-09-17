Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be shot across 7 countries with recce beginning in December?

A film starring Salman Khan that is highly awaited is Tiger 3. An update regarding Tiger 3 recently reported that the director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra are planning to kick off recce for locations by the year-end.

It has been a while since the last part of the Tiger franchise, Tiger Zinda Hai released and fans of are awaiting the announcement for the third part. While certain reports claim that Tiger 3's shoot may begin early next year, a recent update according to a national daily claims that director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra are planning to begin recce for locations soon for the film. While Salman is currently spending time with family amid the ongoing pandemic, it is expected that the superstar will return to sets soon.

Amid this, a report in Mid-Day stated that Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma have apparently envisioned the shoot of Salman's Tiger 3 across seven countries. However, it also added that due to the travel restrictions due to COVID, the director has been apparently asked to begin recce for locations for Tiger 3 by the end of this year. Further, a source informed the national daily that if things remain positive, they may kick off recce in December across UAE, Istanbul and the US.

The source told the national daily that other locations are yet to be 'penciled in' and that the project starring Salman is close to the producer's heart. Further, it was reported that despite the slump in the entertainment industry due to the ongoing pandemic, the director and producer plan to begin shooting for Salman's Tiger 3 by February 2021. Further, it was revealed that the antagonist for Tiger 3 against Salman is yet to be roped in and that they are trying to look for a relatively new face. The source told Mid-Day,"They want to cast a relatively new face as the villain, like they did with Sajjad Delafrooz and Sal Yusuf in Tiger Zinda Hai." Further, it was revealed that earlier, the announcement for Tiger 3 was expected to be a part of YRF's 50 year celebrations on September 27. However, now it is reportedly deferred due to the ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Salman may soon resume shooting for the pending portions of his film Radhe with , Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff. A day back, Randeep shared a photo from the dubbing session of Radhe and left everyone excited.

