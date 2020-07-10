Salman Khan steps into the weekend by opting for a walk amid nature at his Panvel farmhouse; Watch

On the work front, prior to the lockdown, Salman Khan was shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Amid the lockdown, is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with his friends and family, and from recording songs for his Youtube channel to donating food and other necessary items to the needy amid the pandemic, this Dabangg actor has been keep busy and today, we got our hands on a video of the actor wherein he is seen chilling and enjoying nature’s beauty. Yes, Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, took to his Instagram account to share a video of the actor walking amid nature while wearing a t-shirt and black shorts.

In the said video, while Shera can be seen following his ‘Maalik’, Salman Khan is seen walking and enjoying nature and alongside the video, Shera wrote, “Following the Legend........ My Maalik @Beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan.” In the video, besides Salman, we can spot other people too who are walking ahead of him and while it is difficult to guess who’s who, however, we are sure that alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, too accompanied Salman Khan during the fun walk as she too, took to Instagram to post to share a few pictures where she can be seen enjoying waterfalls and farm life. Alongside the photos, Iulia wrote, “Stones will remain forever while water passes.”

On the work front, prior to the lockdown, Salman Khan was shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and now, reports suggest that Salman is planning to complete the remaining shoot of the film by booking a studio in Mumbai. That’s right! Reports suggest that Salman, Atul Agnihotri and Prabhudheva are trying to figure out things and how can they shoot with minimum people without compromising on the movie’s scale.

