Salman Khan strikes ‘Namaste’ pose as he sits shirtless in his gym and asks fans to be wary of Coronavirus

has wrapped up season thirteenth of Bigg Boss, and post that, Salman Khan has been neck deep busy with the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While sometimes, we pap Salman Khan riding a bicycle to the sets of Radhe, yesterday, Salman Khan was papped driving a SUV to the sets of the film, and today, right in the morning, Salman Khan took to social media to share a shirtless photo from his gym and alongside the photo, Salman Khan wrote, “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....” Yes, Salman Khan had an advice for all his fans to stay from the coronavirus outbreak.

While Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on Eid 2020, the film will witness a box office clash with ’s Laxmmi Bomb, and during a recent interview, when Akshay was quizzed about the clash, the actor had said that he is aware about the clash and he is okay with it as it is not his career’s first clash. Furthermore, said that given the volume of films releasing every year in Bollywood, and the limited number of Fridays, clashes are bound to happen.

Also, if reports are to be believed, Salman Khan’s Radhe is on its last schedule and Salman wants to drop the much awaited trailer of Radhe on Holi, as he wants to cash in on the festive week. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe has been extensively shot in Mumbai, and Goa and the film stars Salman Khan, , Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in key roles. Post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hedge and the film will hit the screens on Eid 2021..

