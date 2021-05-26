Salman Khan sues KRK for defamation; Latter appeals to Salim Khan & says 'I am not here to destroy his career'

After the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan has been in the headlines owing to the unique model of its release. However, now, he is in the news for slapping Kamaal R Khan with a defamation notice. Here's how KRK reacted to the notice.

In a surprising development, has gone ahead to slap Kamaal R Khan with a defamation notice. Kamaal R Khan himself took to Twitter to share the legal defamation notice shared by Salman's legal team and went onto claim that they have sued him for his review of his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman's film Radhe released on Eid and KRK reviewed the same on YouTube. KRK claimed in a series of tweets that his review of the film did not go down well with the superstar and hence, he was sued for the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK wrote, "Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. " KRK further went on to claim that if a producer asks him not to review his film, he does not do the same. He said in a tweet that since the Radhe star filed a case against him, he maybe getting 'affected' by his review.

Take a look at KRK's tweets:

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Further, as the news began to spread like wildfire, KRK went onto tag Salman's father Salim Khan and appealed to him that he is not out to 'destroy' the superstar's career. He wrote, "Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed." He urged him to not to file a case against him as he will refrain from reviewing Salman's films in future.

Meanwhile, Radhe had been in the headlines also due to Salman's stern warning to the piracy websites. He had released a video where he had warned everyone for piracy and urged not to watch the pirated version of his film Radhe. He also had claimed that if people indulge in piracy, then he will be forced to take legal action against them. However, despite the stern warning, Salman's film Radhe had landed on piracy websites soon after it had a digital release.

Aside from this, Salman will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. The shoot has been completed and now, Salman is waiting to resume shoot for Tiger 3. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi and in the lead and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

