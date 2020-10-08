Salman Khan supports PM Narendra Modi’s Jan Andolan against COVID 19; Asks fans to follow protocols, stay safe

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Jan Adolan campaign against COVID 19, Salman Khan comes out in its support and urges fans to come together to fight the deadly virus by following the protocols.

It’s been over six months that India has been fighting an intense battle against COVID 19 pandemic. The deadly virus has infected over 68 lakh people and has claimed over 1 lakh lives so far. And with the toll rising significantly, this battle doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. In wake of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a Jan Andolan campaign for COVID 19 appropriate behaviour. Calling this battle people driven, PM Modi appealed the citizens to follow the social distancing and sanitization norms and expressed his confidence in winning this battle against COVID 19 with joint efforts.

Not only the citizens but Bollywood have hailed this newly launched campaign and is also coming in its support. Recently, extended his support to PM Modi’s Jan Andolan campaign against COVID 19. In a tweet, he asked his fans to follow the protocols and stay safe in this crisis situation. “Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron, in difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise your hands. Let's implement PM Modi's - Jan andolan against COVID. Come on buck up India! Jai hind!!” Salman tweeted.

Apart from Salman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also voiced a similar opinion and tweeted, “The fight against #Covid_19 is a battle we have to fight together. In which you and I, and every citizen of INDIA is a warrior. That’s the only way this battle will be won. Spread the message, not the infection.”

Meanwhile, several celebs from the showbiz industry have been fighting with this deadly virus. While and have recently recovered, celebs from telly world including Navina Bole, Vikaas Kalantri, Priyanka Kalantri, Sharad Malhotra, etc. continue to be in home quarantine and are recovering.

