Salman Khan takes charge to distribute food kits to frontline workers in Mumbai amid second COVID 19 wave

Superstar Salman Khan has once again taken it upon himself to help the frontline workers with food kits as the nation struggles with the surge in COVID 19 cases. The Radhe star has revived his food trucks to deliver food to frontline workers amid the second wave of Coronavirus.

Superstar is known for his humanitarian initiatives for the community and underprivileged people in the nation. However, in the 2020 COVID 19 lockdown, fans also got to see how the actor helped out the needy and underprivileged people in Mumbai with food distribution through his food trucks 'Being Haangryy.' Now, as per a recent report, it seems amid the second COVID 19 wave, the actor has once again revived the food trucks for the frontline workers this time and is back at distributing food kits among them.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal revealed that the Radhe star was keen on helping the police officers, BMC staff and health workers amid the COVID 19 second wave. Further, the leader revealed that Salman was concerned about how the frontline workers would procure supplies from grocery stores as the limit of them being open is just for 4 hours owing to rise in COVID 19 cases. Hence, the actor decided to revive his food trucks to help frontline workers with food kits.

Talking about the kits being given to the frontline workers by Salman's food trucks, the leader said, "Our kits include tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks that include upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji. We have also started a helpline number on which the frontline workers can call, and we’ll travel to their area to serve them. It is Salman’s way of thanking them for their sustained efforts. This will go on till May 15." The leader added that in the past 2 days, Salman's food trucks have delivered food kits between Worli and Juhu and that they intend to extend the service to other places in Mumbai too in next 3 weeks.

Last year too, Salman helped out in the same way in Mumbai. Not just this, the superstar also urged everyone to mask up and follow COVID 19 protocols through his social media handle all through 2020. Now, on the work front, Salman is all set to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres and on OTT platforms and direct D2h release on May 13, 2021. The actor reportedly opted for a unique release pattern keeping in mind the COVID 19 situation in several places. The film also stars , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The trailer will be out today.

