Salman Khan talking about Katrina Kaif's improved acting skills post doing films with him is every bit funny

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's equation has always been fun to watch and here's a video from earlier where the two prove just why. Check it out.

and have done multiple films together and both of them share a great equation with each other. Fans have always rooted for this jodi, both on-screen, and otherwise, and even today, they receive quite a lot of love whenever they are spotted together. They shared screen space rather recently in their latest outings, Bharat. The movie received mixed reactions from the fans, however, Kat was highly praised for her role in the film.

And now, we came across this video of the duo from promotions back in the last year, and it sure did catch our attention a little too soon. In this video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, we can see the duo have a fun time while Kapil also laughs his time away, but the highlight is when Salman spoke about how she is beautiful and nice and is all praises for her, but when it comes to talking about acting, he took some of the credit and said how she has become a better actress after having done some films with him.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's video right here:

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for his next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and photos from the shoot keep doing the rounds on social media. Just yesterday, the actor was spotted on location while driving the jeep.

