Salman Khan talks about Tiger 3, opens up about his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

From new film to unveiling his first look, Salman Khan often sends his fans into a frenzy whenever he announces something new. Salman Khan just finished filming his upcoming Telugu debut ‘Godfather’, which also stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. Apart from ‘Godfather’, Salman Khan has ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Now, during the IIFA Awards 2022 press conference, Salman Khan informed that the makers have wrapped up Tiger 3, however, some final touches are left.

“We have wrapped up Tiger 3. Some bits are left, finishing touches. Otherwise, we have wrapped up Tiger 3,” he said. Tiger 3 is the third film in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. For those unaware, the film’s shooting was done across several scenic locations, both in India and outside. Sharing an exciting promo, the ‘Dabangg’ actor recently announced the release date of Tiger 3. He wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."

During the event on Monday, Salman also confirmed his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and said, “Yes, I am doing a special appearance in Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and he is doing a special appearance in my film.” To note, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. On being asked if he is also doing a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman said, “In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is the main hero. He is special.”

