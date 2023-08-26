Salman Khan thanks fans for all the love in special post; says ‘35 years went by like 35 days’

It might seem like a regular weekend for some, but today holds huge significance for the die-hard fans of Bollywood ka bhai, superstar, Salman Khan. That’s because on this day, 35 years ago, the Sultan actor stepped into the Hindi film industry. Even though Salman made his acting debut with a supporting role in the film Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, he successfully managed to impress critics and cinephiles alike, making them believe in his acting calibre.

Today, when the actor looks back in time, he is grateful and thankful for all the love that he has received in the past 35 years.

Salman says ‘35 years went by like 35 days’

From 1988 to 2023, Khan went through a lot of highs and lows, professionally and personally. But what kept his admirers on their toes all the time was his effortless acting skills. The fact that he always gave all his characters a personal tadka made him stand out from the rest.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actor went down memory lane and reflected on his impressive film career. Sharing a video which is a compilation of all his famous movies, Salman took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “35 years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love.”

Take a look:

#35yearsOfSalmanKhanReign trends on social media

His fans, who are spread across the globe, didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the actor today. Using the hashtag #35yearsOfSalmanKhanReign, they poured love on the 57-year-old actor by sharing images, visuals, and heartfelt messages for him.

A look at Salman Khan’s filmy journey

Be it playing Prem Choudhary in the romantic musical film Maine Pyar Kiya, performing an action sequence as police officer Suraj Verma in Patthar Ke Phool, or doing comedy in the action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, there’s hardly any role that Salman Khan hasn’t aced in his 35-year long career. With more than 80 films to his credit, bhaijaan is one of the most loved Khans of Bollywood.

After doing a successful cameo in Pathaan, and starring alongside actress Pooja Hegde in KKBKKJ, the actor-producer will be next seen in one of the most awaited films of 2023, Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

