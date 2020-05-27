Salman Khan thanks for the response on Bhai Bhai; Requests 'to make the younger generation hear this song'

On the occasion of Eid 2020, Salman Khan had treated fans with his new song Bhai Bhai. On receiving a great response on the song, the superstar has thanked everyone.

Ever since the lockdown, has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with a few family members and friends, and from making videos on social media urging everyone to stay indoors to donating towards the relief funds, this Dabangg actor has been doing his bit for the Coronavirus Warriors. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor who without fail releases his film every year on Eid and was supposed to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as well on Eid this year, due to COVID 19 lockdown could not do so. But continuing his tradition of bringing Salman Khan extravaganza to his fans, on the special occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, the actor released a song Bhai Bhai.

The song has been shot at and around his farmhouse, as can be seen, and as the name suggests, it aims to promote brotherhood. Bhai Bhai has already received a lot of love and appreciation from Salman's fans all over. Thanking everyone for this amazing response and requesting the younger generation to hear this song, the Sultan actor wrote, "Thank u for the response on bhai bhai , please make the younger generation hear this song again n again , your younger siblings , your kids etc .thank u 1s again ,may God be vit u n protect u . #BhaiBhai."

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff was slated to be released on 22nd May 2020. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. This movie directed by Prabhudheva is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran. Salman will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year with Pooja Hegde.

