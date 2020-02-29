Salman Khan: These PHOTOS of the Radhe actor posing with some of his fans deserve your attention

Salman Khan never disappoints his fans when it comes to clicking pictures with them. If you don't believe us then you should probably have a look at some of the rare pictures of the superstar with his fans.

is known to be a man with a golden heart for all the obvious reasons. The Dabangg 3 actor enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. This fact is not unknown to Salman himself because of which he never misses a chance to interact with his die-hard fans whenever possible. The superstar is often seen clicking pictures with his fans or having conversations with them that prove nothing but his mere simplicity and humble nature.

In the midst of all this, we have now come across a few unseen pictures of Salman with some of his fans which are worth a watch. The most adorable picture among them is the one in which the Radhe actor is seen posing with a fan and her baby. As we all know, the superstar is very fond of small children and is often spotted spending quality time with them. Another picture showcases Salman posing with a man with a well-built physique.

Check out the pictures below:

After his success spree with Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next movie which is titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. who was last seen collaborating with the superstar in Bharat will be portraying a pivotal role in the movie. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva and is all set to hit the theatre screens on May 22, 2020. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Radhe to be released soon.

