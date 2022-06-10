Salman Khan Threat Letter Case: Mumbai Police confirms gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement

It’s been a while since Salman Khan made the headlines after he had received a threat letter. It was reported that the letter was found at a bench where Salim Khan sits during his morning walk and came with a message, “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala)”. Soon a complaint was filed at Bandra Police station in Mumbai and the cops have been investigating the matter. So far, there were reports that the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was behind this threat letter. And now, Mumbai Police has confirmed his involvement in the case.

Earlier it was reported that Lawrence Bishnoi had denied any involvement in the case after Delhi Police had inquired him about it. However, as per the recent report, Mumbai police has claimed that accused Saurabh Mahakal had revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan. “Salman Khan threat letter case | Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter & had met accused Saurabh Mahakal,” Mumbai police was quoted saying to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Home Department strengthened Salman’s security after the actor got a threat letter. The reports also suggested that the cops have been checking the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area where the threat letter was found along with enquiring the locals. On the other hand, Salman Khan has flown to Hyderabad to shoot for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will also be seen in the much talked about Tiger with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

